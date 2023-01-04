Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 2:17AM PST until January 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills, San Diego County Mountains and Orange County Inland
Areas.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

