Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:23AM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches above 7500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 8500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 7000 feet.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.