Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:54PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with up to 2 feet of snow
possible above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.