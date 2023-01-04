Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:54PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with up to 2 feet of snow

possible above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.