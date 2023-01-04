Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:57 PM
Published 1:51 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:51PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 10 inches on the highest
peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains above 7500 feet.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content