Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 1:51PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 10 inches on the highest

peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains above 7500 feet.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.