Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:23AM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 10 inches on the highest peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains above 7500 feet.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.