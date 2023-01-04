Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
January 5, 2023 6:27 AM
Published 9:54 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:54PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches, with up to a foot of snow possible along the
highest peaks. Winds will also be strong, with gusts of up to
50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

