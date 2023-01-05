Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 1:40PM PST until January 5 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches above 7500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 8500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 7000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.