Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 5:06PM PST until January 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.