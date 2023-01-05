Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 5:06PM PST until January 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.