Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:06PM PST until January 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 7500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.