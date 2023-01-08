High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 12:46PM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near

the desert foothills

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 8 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.