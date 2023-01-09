Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 12:55PM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60
mph expected. Gusts to 75 MPH possible on the ridges and desert
slope areas

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near
the desert foothills.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

