High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 7:40AM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys. Strongest gusts will be along the ridge tops and near
the desert foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.