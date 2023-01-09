High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 8:30PM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Higher gusts to 75 MPH are possible on the ridges and

desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.