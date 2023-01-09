High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 8:30PM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60
mph. Higher gusts to 75 MPH are possible on the ridges and
desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.