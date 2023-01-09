Skip to Content
January 10, 2023 6:27 AM
Published 8:30 PM

High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 8:30PM PST until January 10 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60
mph. Higher gusts to 75 MPH are possible on the ridges and
desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

