Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:08AM PST until January 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters

will make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in

high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your

personal safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or

around protected areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.