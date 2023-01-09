Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:57AM PST until January 10 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters should use extreme caution when
venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters
will make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result
in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your
personal safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore
or around protected areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.