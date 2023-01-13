Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 1:30PM PST until January 15 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

expected. Higher wind gusts to 45 mph at the immediate coast and

in the foothills and deserts.

* WHERE…Portions of Southwest California.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific Storm system could bring

strong winds again for Monday and Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.