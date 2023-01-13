Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 8:41PM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35
mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong
winds again for Monday and Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

