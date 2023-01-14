Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:49PM PST until January 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the
San Diego County Mountains.
* WHERE…San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM today to 2 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong
winds again Sunday night through Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.