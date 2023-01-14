Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:49 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:49PM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, the Inland
Empire, all of Orange County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong
winds again on Monday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content