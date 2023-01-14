Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:49PM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, the Inland

Empire, all of Orange County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Small tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong

winds again on Monday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.