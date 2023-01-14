Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 4:59AM PST until January 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal and Valley Areas, the Inland
Empire, all of Orange County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM today to 4 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Small tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong
winds again for Monday and Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.