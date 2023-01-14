Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 9:25PM PST until January 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the

San Diego County Mountains.

* WHERE…San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through 2 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another Pacific storm could bring strong

winds again Sunday night through Tuesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.