Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:11PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000

feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday morning,

tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday morning.

Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and

desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on Monday and

continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will vary between

5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations expected below.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday

morning…3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.