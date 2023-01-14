Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:09AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

AAA

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000

feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet

above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along

the ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but

the heavy snow will fall tonight, then taper off Sunday.

Another round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through

Monday. Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then

lower to 5000 feet Sunday through Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.