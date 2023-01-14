Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:09AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000
feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet
above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along
the ridges and desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but
the heavy snow will fall tonight, then taper off Sunday.
Another round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through
Monday. Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then
lower to 5000 feet Sunday through Monday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.