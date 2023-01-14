Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 9:23PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000
feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday
morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday
morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the
ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on
Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will
vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations
expected below.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday
morning…3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches
from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.