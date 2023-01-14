Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 9:23PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000

feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday

morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday

morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the

ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on

Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will

vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations

expected below.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday

morning…3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.