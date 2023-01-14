Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:45AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000

feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet

above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along

the ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Reduced visibility in snow, blowing snow, and fog.

Travel along mountain highways may be restricted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but

the heavy snow will fall tonight, tapering off Sunday. Another

round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through Monday.

Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then lower to

5000 feet Sunday through Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.