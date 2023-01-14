Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 3:45AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000
feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet
above 7000 feet. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along
the ridges and desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Reduced visibility in snow, blowing snow, and fog.
Travel along mountain highways may be restricted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will begin this afternoon, but
the heavy snow will fall tonight, tapering off Sunday. Another
round of heavy snow is expected Sunday night through Monday.
Snow levels will start around 7000 feet Saturday, then lower to
5000 feet Sunday through Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
