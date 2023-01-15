Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM PST until January 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County

Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…winds will shift to westerly with frontal

passage early Monday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.