Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM PST until January 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…winds will shift to westerly with frontal
passage early Monday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.