Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:03PM PST until January 17 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph through the San Gorgonio Pass and near
the foothills.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest and most widespread winds
expected Monday afternoon and evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.