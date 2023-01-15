Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:03PM PST until January 17 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph through the San Gorgonio Pass and near

the foothills.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest and most widespread winds

expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.