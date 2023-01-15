Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:03PM PST until January 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near the foothills of the San
Bernardino Mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 2 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest and most widespread winds
expected late Monday morning through Monday afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.