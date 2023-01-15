Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:03PM PST until January 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near the foothills of the San

Bernardino Mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 2 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest and most widespread winds

expected late Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.