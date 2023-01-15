Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 5:06AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers today becoming steady snow tonight and

Monday, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds gusting

to 50 mph. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations by Tuesday

morning…3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.