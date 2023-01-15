Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:22PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds

gusting to 50 mph. Snow levels rising from 5000 ft this evening

to 7000 ft Monday morning, then lowering to 4500 ft Monday night.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to

snow, icy conditions, and low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations by Tuesday

morning…3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, warm

clothing, and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.