Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 1:48PM PST until January 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected today
near the desert slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.