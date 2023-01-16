Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:42AM PST until January 17 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected for this
afternoon and evening near the desert slopes of the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.