January 17, 2023 5:57 AM
Published 5:55 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 5:55PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected to continue at times through much of the night.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

