Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 6:50AM PST until January 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected today near

the desert slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.