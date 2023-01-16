Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 9:47AM PST until January 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Lake Mead National
Recreation Area. In California, Death Valley National Park and
Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern
Nye County, Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation
Area and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.