Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 1:44PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 7000 feet and 3 to 7 inches above 6000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall to around 5000

feet early this evening and 3500 to 4000 feet on Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.