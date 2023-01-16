Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 2:36AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches above 7000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will rise to around 6500

feet this morning, then fall to around 5000 feet early this

evening and 3500 to 4000 feet on Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.