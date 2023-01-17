Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 2:33AM PST until January 17 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

