Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 12:46PM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should be prepared to encounter

strong crosswinds on west to east oriented highways including

Interstates 15 and 40 east of Barstow.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.