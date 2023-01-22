Skip to Content
today at 4:12 AM
Published 12:59 PM

High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:59PM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to
70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange
County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the
south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo
Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.
Use caution if you must drive.

