High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:59PM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to

70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange

County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the

south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo

Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

Use caution if you must drive.