High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 4:09AM MST until January 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park and
Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds such as
Interstate 10. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne.
Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.