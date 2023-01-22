Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 12:39AM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest

Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California,

Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red

Rock Canyon, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern

Clark County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should be prepared to encounter

strong crosswinds on west to east oriented highways including

Interstate 40 between Barstow and Kingman, Interstate 15 between

Barstow and the Nevada stateline, State Highway 163 in southern

Nevada, and State Route 68 in northwestern Arizona.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.