Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 3:13PM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln
County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range and Las Vegas
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Dangerous boating conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should be prepared to encounter
strong crosswinds that could make driving increasingly difficult
along Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and the Utah stateline,
Interstate 40 between Barstow and Kingman, Interstate 15 between
Barstow and the Nevada stateline, State Highway 163 in southern
Nevada, and State Route 68 in northwestern Arizona.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.