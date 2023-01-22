Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 5:19AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and sand possible in the Coachella Valley.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.