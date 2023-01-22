Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 8:26PM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…From now through 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust and sand possible in the Coachella Valley.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

