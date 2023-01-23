High Wind Warning issued January 23 at 2:14AM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 70

mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange

County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be along the

south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo

Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

Use caution if you must drive.