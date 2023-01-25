High Wind Warning issued January 25 at 2:22AM PST until January 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph in foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County
Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest
and most widespread winds will be Thursday morning through
early afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The winds will make driving difficult…especially for motorists
with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and
downed power lines.