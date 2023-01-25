High Wind Warning issued January 25 at 8:44PM PST until January 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph

expected. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph along the coastal slopes

and foothills.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County

Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest

and most widespread winds will be Thursday morning through

early afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.