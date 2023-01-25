Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 1:22PM PST until January 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Strongest winds in foothills.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange
County Coastal Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.