Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:04AM PST until January 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin,
Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley. In Nevada, Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds are expected along
Interstate 40 between Needles and Ludlow.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.